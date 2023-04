| Andhra Pradesh Four Persons Injured In Fire At Apgenco Plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Nellore: Four persons sustained severe burns in a fire accident at AP Genco thermal power plant in Muthukur mandal of the district on Thursday.

According to reports, there was a blast in the control room of the third unit due to short circuit in which four persons sustained severe burns.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital and the condition of one of them is said to be critical.