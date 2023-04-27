| Andhra Pradesh Acb Sudden Raid At Few Sub Registrar And Mandal Revenue Offices

Andhra Pradesh: ACB sudden raid at few sub-registrar and mandal revenue offices

Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted sudden raids at MR offices in Medikonduru (Guntur) and Jalumuru (Srikakulam).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted a sudden raid at nine sub-registrar and mandal revenue offices on Wednesday. The raid was held after several complaints were received at the ACB office through a toll-free number and mobile apps. The DG KV Rajendranath Reddy instructed officers for the surprise inspections for selected area sub-registrar and mandal revenue offices. The raid continued until late at night on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.

In addition to MR offices in Medikonduru (Guntur) and Jalumuru (Srikakulam) in Andhra Pradesh, raids were carried out at sub-registrar offices in Badvel (Kadapa district), Tirupati rural, Anantapuram rural, Jagadamba (Visakhapatnam), Tuni (Kakinada), Narsapuram (Eluru), and Kandukuru (Nellore).