AP govt transfers 7 IPS officers and 70 DSPs

Andhra Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for seven IPS officers and 70 DSPs late at night on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Vijayawada: AP government transferred top officials on a large scale late at night on Tuesday. The state government has issued transfer orders for seven IPS officers and 70 DSPs. DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy directed transferred officers to report immediately to their new places of posting.

Following details of the officers transferred in AP:

1. Assault commanders, Greyhounds, Suneel Sheoran: SDPO, Parvathipuram

2. K Dheeraj : ASP, Paderu

3. Rahul Meena: ASP, Chinturu

4. Jagadeesh Adahalli: ASP, Rampachodavaram

5. Amalapuram SDPO Y Madhava Reddy: SDPO, Machilipatnam

6. RG Jayasurya: SDPO Gannavaram

7. P Srikanth: SDPO, Gudivada

8. P Muralidhar, DSP: SDPO, Avanigadda

9. B Janardhana Rao: ACP, Vijayawada west

10. DSP P Bhaskar Rao: ACP Vijayawada central

11. Tirupati DSP and ACB K Janardhana: SDPO, Nandigama

12. SN Viswanath: ASP, East Guntur

13. Rampachodavaram ASP Adhiraj Rana: ASP Adoni

14. Chinturu ASP KV Maheshwara Reddy: OSD, Rampachodavaram