Andhra Pradesh govt hikes HRA for new district government employees

After reviewing the situation, the Andhra Pradesh government ruled that the HRA for the new district headquarters should be improved.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:11 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government hiked the House Rent Allowance (HRA) for its workers working in the new AP districts’ administrative centers on Wednesday.

The government has increased HRA from 12 percent to 16 percent. Employees in the district offices in Parvathipuram, Paderu, Amalapuram, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram, Narasaraopeta, Puttaparthi, and Rayachoti would be eligible for this hike.

Following the direction of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, special chief secretary for finance Shamshersingh Rawat issued GO MS:69. According to the orders, the HRA was granted at 12% in the recommendations of the pay revision commission for 2022 since the new districts and revenue divisions do not meet the demographic requirements for the HRA to be approved at 16%. The staff in these district headquarters have asked for an increase in HRA to 16%.

After reviewing the situation, the Andhra Pradesh government ruled that the HRA for the new district headquarters should be improved. The order takes effect on June 1.