Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to be distributed next month

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to give out Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to 39.95 lakh students before the academic year 2023-2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:52 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to give out Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to 39.95 lakh students in the state before the academic year 2023-2024. The deadline for keeping ready all of the kit, which includes workbooks, textbooks, three sets of clothing, bags, shoes, and notes, is May 31.

The officials said the JVK kits will be distributed before school reopens in June.

The Andhra Pradesh education department principal secretary, Praveen Prakash, is inspecting the quality of school uniforms and other materials at the godowns of distributors and also ensuring timely supply. According to the officials, 35,4,61,730 textbooks and workbooks have been printed, and the test will be done soon. By May 14, the textbooks and workbooks will be delivered and available in the districts.

As of now uniform sets of 3,9,95,992 are ready. It is expected that all uniforms will be provided by May 26 due to the existing production capability of one lakh sets per day.