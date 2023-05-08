| Jagan To Lay Foundation Stone For Machilipatnam Port On May 22

Jagan to lay foundation stone for Machilipatnam port on May 22

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the start of the development of the Machilipatnam Port on May 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:48 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Krishna district on May 19 and 22 to launch several development activities in the district.

The state tourism minister and Krishna district in-charge, RK Roja, said that on May 19, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Gudivada TIDCO residences and the Machilipatnam Medical College will be inaugurated on May 22. Also, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the start of the development of the Machilipatnam Port on May 22.

Minister of Housing Jogi Ramesh stated that former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Machilipatanam port, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will perform Bhoomi Puja.

Ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah, and Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh visited the port to inspect the arrangements and port construction area.