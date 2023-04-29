Andhra Pradesh: Jaganannaku Chebudam redressal program from May 9

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the Jaganannaku Chebudam, Housing for All scheme, the land survey scheme, and Nadu Nedu scheme and curbing the drug menace in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:21 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government will begin a new redressal program Jaganannaku Chebudam on May 9. The launch of this program is to listen out people’s complaints and fix them right away.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a Spandana review meeting held with District Collectors and SPs on Friday that the scheme intends to enable people to directly express their issues to the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) through a toll-free number -1902. In the review meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the Jaganannaku Chebudam, Housing for All scheme, the land survey scheme, and Nadu Nedu scheme and curbing the drug menace in the State.

“Jaganannaku Chebudam-1902 is a very prominent program that provides individuals with high-quality services. Its goal is to resolve individual concerns in the best possible way. If you call the helpline and register your complaint, it should be resolved as quickly as possible,” added Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the meeting.

In accordance with these plans, the District Collectors will oversee monitoring units at the CMO, the Heads of Government Departments, Districts, Divisions, and Mandals.

The Chief Minister’s Office will make sure that these complaints are resolved within the allotted period

Each district collector will get Rs. 3 crores from the government as immediate funding, and they would be free to use the funds wherever needed.