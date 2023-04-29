Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC plans special tour package for Paderu, Araku Valley and Borra Caves

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:47 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) NTR district is planning to start excursion tours to tourist places like Lambasingi, Paderu, Araku Valley and Borra Caves (Borra Guhalu). This special package will begin on May 5. Every Friday and weekend will see operations for the four-day special tour. The cost of the ticket is Rs 2,500 per person.

M Yesudanam, an official with the NTR district public transport department, stated on Friday that the special trip package will begin on May 5 from Vijayawada’s Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and end on May 8. The super-luxury bus service would depart from PNBS at 9 am, via Tuni and Narsipatnam, and arrive in Lambasingi at 5 am on May 6.

The agency tour will begin at 6 pm from Lambasingi and drive to Paderu with the breakfast halt at 8.30 am. On the first day, tourists would visit Lambasingi, Kothapalli Waterfalls, Paderu, Modakondamma Ammavari Temple, and Chaparai Waterfalls. They would also have lunch at a resort in Araku. The excursion will then continue to Araku Padmapuram Gardens and halt at night in Araku. At night tourists will have dinner and will have a campfire.

On day two, after breakfast in the resort tourist would start off at Araku Tribal Museum and the Coffee Museum. Following lunch in the re4sort tourists will visit Borra Caves, and Kailasa Giri before arriving at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam for dinner.

According to PTDO Yesudanam, the special tourist bus will leave Visakhapatnam at 9 p.m. and arrive in Vijayawada at 6 a.m. on May 8. He advised tourists interested in excursions can book their tickets online or from an authorized RTC agent.