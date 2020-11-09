Andhra Pradesh: Loss due to floods put at Rs 6,368 crore

The Central team had a meeting with Chief Secretary to AP government Neelam Sahni and officials of various departments gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation to the visitor.

Amaravati: The recent flood damage in Andhra Pradesh was estimated at

Rs.6,368 crore and a report on the flood havoc was submitted on Monday to the Central team which was on a two-day visit to the state.

Sahni said that crops were damaged on a extent of 2.12 lakh hectares and horticulture lost on

24,515 acres. Also, roads to an extent of 5,583 km were damaged and Rs.840 crore was immediately needed to effect temporary measures and Rs.4,439 crore to restore them permanently, she said.

