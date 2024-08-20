Andhra Pradesh native to lead NSUI Telangana; students protest decision

Student unions affiliated to Congress demand Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cancel his appointment and appoint a Telangana native to the post

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 09:56 AM

Hyderabad: A row has erupted in the Congress unit in Telangana over the appointment of Yadavalli Venkat Swamy, a native of Andhra Pradesh as the president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) State wing.

Student unions affiliated to the Congress demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cancel his appointment and appoint a Telangana native to the post. His appointment orders as NSUI president were issued on August 13. Taking serious objection to Swamy’s appointment, student unions here have also raised the issue with senior leaders in the State unit.

“A few student union leaders and especially those working in the NSUI since long have raised objections over Venkat Swamy’s appointment. However, no decision has been taken by the State leadership so far,” said a senior leader from the Congress.

Reminding that Statehood for Telangana was achieved after sacrifices by over 1,200 students and youth, the student union leaders said the appointment of Venkat Swamy was an insult to the student community in Telangana.

This apart, this decision would cast an adverse impact on the Congress party in the State. Considering the students’ opposition, they demanded the State leadership to appoint a Telangana native as the NSUI president.

Nativity details, including the Voter ID card of Venkat Swamy, in which it is mentioned that he is a resident of Chinna Kothapalli, Bapatla of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, have been posted on different social media platforms. According to reports, Venkat Swamy’s swearing in ceremony, which was scheduled on Wednesday has been preponed to Tuesday.