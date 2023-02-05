Andhra Pradesh police constable recruitment exam 2022 results declared

Out of 4,59182 candidates, only 95208 qualified in the preliminary written test, as per an official release.

By ANI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board on Sunday declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022.

The qualified candidates should get ready for a physical fitness test, the statement said.

The scanned OMR sheets will be available for download for three days from 10 am today to 5 pm on February 7, it added.