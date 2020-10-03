Andhra Pradesh reports 6,555 new COVID-19 cases, 7,485 recoveries

The aggregate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in AP now touched 7,06,790 and recoveries 6,43,993.

By | Published: 12:11 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded 6,555 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, while 7,485 patients got cured and 31 succumbed, the latest bulletin said.

The aggregate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in AP now touched 7,06,790 and recoveries 6,43,993.

The death toll stood at 5,900, leaving 56,897 active cases, the bulletin said.

East and West Godavari districts and Chittoor reported more than 900 cases each in 24 hours while Prakasam added 668 anew.

Nine other districts reported less than 500 cases each.

In fact, Kurnool has been reporting just about 200 cases for the past few days while the north-coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam too reduced their new caseload to less than 300 daily.

With a total of 99,135 positive cases so far, East Godavari is on the verge of touching the one lakh mark.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .