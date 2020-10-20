Andhra Pradesh schools: Classes on alternate days from Nov 2

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Visakhapatnam: Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on November 2 and classes for students will be held on alternate days. Informing this to District Collectors and Superintendents of Police in a video conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that students of classes 1,3,5 and 7 on one day and those of 2,4,6 and 8 on another day could go to school on alternate days. In case the student strength is over 750, the classes could be held once in three days, he stated.

All schools would function only during morning and the students would be sent home after they took midday meals in the school. This would apply only for the month of November.

After reading the situation in December, further decisions would be taken, the Chief Minister said. And in case the parents did not send their children to school, online classes would be conducted for them, he added.

