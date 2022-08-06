Andhra Pradesh: Suspected monkeypox case in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:01 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox with a student of GITAM University here, showing the symptoms of the viral disease. The student was kept in isolation and the officials of the health department arrived at the university to collect the swab samples.

Before the medical team could arrive, the student fled in fear. However, he was brought back to the university and the blood samples of the student were sent for testing. The student was said to be away in Hyderabad recently and returned to Visakhapatnam.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to that of the patient tested with small pox although it is clinically less severe. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms like fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes, lasting two to four weeks.