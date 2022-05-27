Andhra Pradesh: TDP workers can’t tolerate anymore, warns Chandrababu

Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned that the more the YSR Congress Party government harassed the TDP workers, the more recalcitrant the latter would tend to become.

Delivering the inaugural address at the party’s annual convention `Mahanadu’ here on Friday, the YSRCP government failed to achieve any development and its misrule in the state had brought disrepute to Andhra Pradesh. It was governing the state with the help of police, and foisted cases against those who questioned it.

“Before elections, the YSRCP promised prohibition but now it is making money selling cheap liquor. It promised housing but now sand has become scarce and construction work has stopped, thanks to YSRCP leaders’ exploitation. They are grabbing lands and cheating the people in the name of welfare schemes which is why the state has become bankrupt!,” he observed.

Naidu also questioned the government on Polavaram and the implementation of bifurcation promises. And what about the special category status of AP which the YSRCP promised to achieve if it won 25 seats in the Parliament?, he asked.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of crime in the state due to liquor, drugs and ganja, he said that he did not crave for power. Thanks to the people, he could serve as Chief Minister for long, but was worried that those who came to power pleading that they be given a chance were now ruining the state.

Alleging that a YSRCP MLC had murdered his former driver who belonged to schedule caste, he accused the MLC of trying to make the crime appear like an accident. “This murder has upset the SCs who are up in arms against the government. The ruling party created riots in Konaseema only to divert the attention of the public on the issue. Why did they not stop attack on minister’s house?, he asked.

The TDP supremo also observed that the ruling party’s `Door-to-door’ programme to meet people had failed to evoke public response which was why they launched the Bus Yatra. On its claim of striving for social justice, he pointed out that the YSRCP had given Rajya Sabha seats only to the affluent.

