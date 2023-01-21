Andhra Pradesh: Vizag to become executive capital in two months

Gudivada Amarnath categorically stated that Visakhapatnam would become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in two months
Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath categorically stated here on Saturday that Visakhapatnam would become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in two months.
Talking to media persons here, he said there need not be any doubts about it. As many as 60 IT industries were ready to move to Visakhapatnam which would pave way to turn the city into an IT hub, he pointed out.