Andhra Pradesh: Vizag to become executive capital in two months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Gudivada Amarnath categorically stated that Visakhapatnam would become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in two months

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath categorically stated here on Saturday that Visakhapatnam would become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in two months.

Talking to media persons here, he said there need not be any doubts about it. As many as 60 IT industries were ready to move to Visakhapatnam which would pave way to turn the city into an IT hub, he pointed out.

