Andhra Premiere League Season 2 gets ready to kick off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association is all set to launch the APL season 2 soon. The popular T20 cricket league has already garnered a huge fan base in its inaugural season and promises to be even more thrilling this time around.

The first edition had 6 teams and season 2 will see the addition of one new team making it 7 teams adding to the excitement of the league. The teams will represent different cities and zones of Andhra Pradesh, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from all over the state. The league promises to be a platform for budding cricketing talent to showcase their skills and compete with the best on the national platform.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association Gopinath Reddy , said that after the huge success of our inaugural season, APL raised the bar higher this year.

“We have added one new team to the league, which will make it even more competitive and exciting. We are also telecasting live on Star Sports 2, Star 2 HD and Star Telugu with Fancode as our OTT platform . We are confident that the league will be a great platform for young talent to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves.”

The league phase of the tournament will witness 21 matches with Visakhapatnam and Kadapa as the venues, each team playing 6 matches each against each other. The top 4 teams will qualify for qualifiers and eliminators with 2 teams making it to the grand finale.

The players’ auction will be held on May 17 and 369 applications were received so far.