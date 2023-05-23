Sangareddy: Andole MLA Kranthi Kiran helps paddy farmers in sudden rain

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran called the Civil Supplies officer and asked them to distribute one tarpaulin to each and every farmer to cover the paddy from rain

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is helping paddy farmers to cover paddy with tarpaulins at Pulkal in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Tuesday came to the rescue of paddy farmers who were trying to cover their harvested paddy with tarpaulins near Pulkal on Tuesday as sudden rain lashed the area.

The MLA was on his way to Andole from Pulkal after participating in a progamme in his constituency on Tuesday evening. When the women farmers were struggling hard to cover the paddy with tarpaulins, Kranthi Kiran and other leaders got down from their vehicles and helped the women.

As one of the women did not have tarpaulins to cover the paddy, the MLA called the Civil Supplies officer and asked them to distribute one tarpaulin to each and every paddy farmer.

As already bought paddy was still in procurement centres and getting drenched in the rain, the MLA directed officials to shift the paddy to rice mills immediately.

