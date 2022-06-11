KCR will replicate Telangana model in New Delhi: Andole MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Andole MLA participating in a program at Nirjipala in Vatpally Mandal of Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: The Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will replicate all the welfare schemes introduced by him in Telangana during the past eight years at the national level.

Welcoming the Chief Minister’s decision to launch Bharta Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party to play a key role in national politics, the Andole MLA has urged the Chief Minister to replicate the Telangana model by forming the government in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering after participating in a host of programmes at Nirjipala in Vatpally Mandal on Saturday, Kranthi Kiran called upon the villagers to support Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision by clapping for two minutes.

Recalling how Chandrashekhar Rao had come up with innovative schemes when he was MLA of Siddipet, the Andole MLA has said that the Chief Minister has replicated the same schemes in Telangana when he become the first Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014. He said that Chandrashekhar Rao will introduce the same schemes, which drew praise from experts, across the nation if he gets a chance to play role in forming a government in Delhi.

Responding to queries raised by the villages, Kranthi Kiran has urged them to walk into his office without any hesitation. He further assured that he was there to resolve their issues.