Andole MLA urges BHEL workers to support TRS

The Andole MLA, who campaigned in Bharathi Nagar division of GHMC, pointed out that TRS government had given projects worth thousands of crores to BHEL while the BJP government at the Centre was trying to privatise public sector companies.

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Friday appealed to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) employees to support the TRS candidates in the GHMC elections. Since a large number of employees live in Bharathi Nagar division under GHMC, the MLA met them on Friday evening.

The Andole MLA, who campaigned in Bharathi Nagar division of GHMC, pointed out that TRS government had given projects worth thousands of crores to BHEL while the BJP government at the Centre was trying to privatise public sector companies. He urged the BHEL employees to vote for TRS candidate V Sindhu Adharsh Reddy to send a clear signal to the Centre.

Saying that the BJP government has handed over lakhs of crores of railway contracts to Japanese companies, Kranthi Kiran said that the TRS-led government in Telangana has given Rs 40,000 crore worth projects to BHEL even without issuing any tender. The Andole MLA has feared that thousands of employees of BHEL may lose their jobs if Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government opts for privatisation of BHEL.

With an aim to gather support across the nation against the Centre’s decision to privatisation of PSUs, Kranthi Kiran has said that Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao is going to work closely with various other political parties post GHMC elections. He said that the Telangana government has also given the BHEL an opportunity to make the largest pumpset, which was used in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. A host of party workers from Congress and BJP have joined TRS in the presence of the MLA at Old MIG Colony on Friday evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .