Angadia robbed of diamonds worth Rs 5.5 cr in Surat

The incident took place on Saturday morning and the police apprehended the gang of robbers after a three-hour chase all the way to neighbouring Valsad district, an official said.

By PTI Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Surat: An angadia (traditional money courier) was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by five persons who decamped with diamonds worth Rs 5.5 crore while they were being loaded into a van in Gujarat’s Surat city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning and the police apprehended the gang of robbers after a three-hour chase all the way to neighbouring Valsad district, an official said.

“Diamonds worth around Rs 5.5 crore were looted from an angadia and five persons have been nabbed in this connection,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhakti Thakar said.

The accused decamped with five bags containing diamonds belonging to two angadia pedhis, she said.

An angadia pedhi is a traditional courier agency that delivers cash and valuables from one client to another.

CCTV footage of the heist showed robbers in a vehicle tailing a car that was transporting the bags with valuables in Sarthana locality of the city, the official said.

They then approached the angadia when he was loading the bags into a van and robbed him at gunpoint, she said.

Teams from the local police and crime branch chased the gang’s vehicle and managed to nab them in neighbouring Valsad district, Thakar said.

According to the victim, four to five persons armed with revolvers and machetes jumped out of a vehicle, threatened him and vandalised the car before fleeing with the bags.