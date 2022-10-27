Fastest fifties by Indian batsmen in T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Scoring a 50 could be a significant achievement for any player in T20Is, but scoring the same in the world cup makes it even more special.

Marcus Stoinis yesterday became the fastest Australian batsman to score a half-century in T20Is. He scored 50 off 17 balls to help his team win the much-needed match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He smashed 6 sixes and 4 fours in his unbeaten 59 off 18 balls.

He now shares the record of scoring the second-fastest 50 in T20 World Cups with Ireland cricketer Stephan Myburgh, who achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 2014 World Cup.

Here, we take a look at the top 3 Indian batsmen

Yuvraj’s 50 off 12 balls

Yuvraj Singh from India holds the record for scoring the fastest half-ton in the T20 World Cup. He hit 50 off 12 balls against England during the 2007 World Cup at Durban to give India a memorable win.

It was during this match that Yuvraj Singh hit 6 huge sixes in an over in the bowling of Stuart Broad. Overall, he smashed 7 sixes and 3 fours in his innings of 58 off 14 balls. It was a treat for his fans to watch him hitting sixes all around the ground.

KL Rahul’s 50 off 18 balls

Chasing 85 runs for a victory against Scotland in the 2021 world cup, KL Rahul provided an early finish to the match by scoring 50 runs from 18 balls (6 fours and 3 sixes). His power-hitting abilities helped India finish the match within 7 overs. In the process, he became the second-fastest Indian batsman to score a half-century in the world cup.

Yuvraj’s 50 off 20 balls

Yuvraj Singh had always set an example when it comes to performing during crucial matches of the world cups. Be it 50 over or T20 internationals, he has always been the mainstay of the Indian batting line-up.

He became the third-fastest Indian batsman to score a half-ton when he made 70 off 30 balls against Australia in the 2007 world cup. He smashed 5 sixes and 5 fours in his innings to help India cross the finish line. The southpaw was also adjudged player of the match for displaying his batting credentials against a world-class bowling attack.

