Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das and Surya Vasishta team up for ‘Butta Bomma’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta play the lead roles in the film titled ‘Butta Bomma’, which was formally announced on Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Hyderabad: Leading production house Sithara Entertainments, known for backing quality films, and Fortune Four Cinemas, are joining hands for a new project.

Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta play the lead roles in the film titled ‘Butta Bomma’, which was formally announced on Vinayaka Chaturthi. The poster of the film was launched on the occasion. S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the film directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh.

In the poster, an innocent Anikha Surendran is curiously looking through a window. Spilling the beans about the film, director Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh shares, “’Butta Bomma’ is a realistic love story set amidst a village backdrop featuring Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta. The film will tug at your heartstrings and explore various dimensions of love with an engaging screenplay.”

The shoot of ‘Butta Bomma’ will be wrapped this September. The makers plan to release the film in November. Other details about the film will be revealed shortly. Navya Swami, Narra Srinu, Pammi Sai, Karthik Prasad, Vasu Inturi, Mirchi Kiran, Kancharapalem Kishore, and Madhumani, too, play important roles in this rural romance.

Ganesh Kumar Ravuri, who shot to fame with ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’, has penned the dialogues. Gopi Sundar scores the music for the film which has cinematography by Vamsi Patchipulusu.