Butta Bomma movie review: Feel-good film with powerful social message

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 09:18 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Butta Bomma, a remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Kappela’, is a tale of troubled adolescence and unrequited love.

The movie opens in a small village near Araku Valley where the elder daughter of a middle-class family, Satya (Anikha Surendran), leads a constrained life. Unexpectedly, she dials a wrong number, and the auto-rickshaw driver Murali (Surya Vashistta) answers it. The duo end up calling each other frequently and gradually fall in love.

Ramakrishna aka RK (Arjun Das), a jobless man, now shows up on the scene, as he follows the couple who decide to meet in Vizag. Who is this RK? What’s his connection with the couple? Will RK obstruct Murali and Satya’s relationship? The rest of the story unfolds events which lead to answers to these questions.

A talented young actor, Anikha does a good job as a village girl in ‘Butta Bomma’. With her attractive appearance and adorable facial expressions, she enhances the film.

Surya Vashistta who plays an auto-rickshaw driver exudes coolness. Despite Butta Bomma being his debut film, Surya tried his best to ace the acting department. Arjun Das has a good on-screen presence. His modest performance in a serious role lends the second half more relevance. Navya Swamy, a well-known face on the small screen, gets a good role in this movie.

While the first half of the film is a tad bit slow-paced, the movie picks up speed as it progresses in the second half, thanks to an intriguing plotline. ‘Butta Bomma’ could have benefitted if a few comedy scenes were added to balance the serious nature of the story.

The feel-good film with its powerful social message against sex trafficking depicts how vulnerable young girls fall prey to antisocial elements.