I like to add my own flair and style to characters: Anikha Surendran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:04 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: ‘Butta Bomma’, produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, is gearing up for a release on January 26. The movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. With Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das in the lead roles, debutant director Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh carved it to perfection. This village story is touted to be the perfect entertainer on the long weekend.

On her journey from a child artiste to an actor, Anikha said, “I don’t find too many differences. As a child, coming to a movie set was like a vacation. Now, I look at different aspects of filmmaking and understand cinema in a much better way. It’s been a decade and I am grateful for all the opportunities I got. I have also worked with many people in many languages and that added to my learning curve.”

About her initial reaction when asked to play the role in ‘Butta Bomma’, Anikha said, “It was a matter of coincidence. I had just finished watching the Malayalam original and I got a call. After watching the original, I felt lucky to be a part of ‘Butta Bomma’. My character goes through many emotions and it’s a performance-oriented role.”

There were a few changes made to cater to the Telugu audience. The making is more different, colourful and vibrant, said the actor. “In Telugu, everything is more prepared. In Malayalam, things are not like that, at least for me. That’s the major difference. I am listening to a lot of scripts in Telugu now,” she added.

Anikha has a soft spot for female-oriented roles. Her upcoming projects include ‘Oh, My Darling’ in Malayalam. In Tamil and Telugu, there are a few other untitled projects.