Anil, Sandeep record comfortable wins at Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

Madhukar Anil Kumar and Sandeep Shyam recorded easy wins in the men’s 55-59 years category of the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Madhukar Anil Kumar and Sandeep Shyam recorded easy wins in the men’s 55-59 years category of the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship played at Firefox Sports and Resort at Moinabad on Monday.

Both Anil and Sandeep recorded 3-1 scoreline victories over M Yusuf and Ashok Kamble.

In the other clashes, Shiva Priya cruised past Sukanya 3-0 and Shravani edged past Ayshwarya 3-2 in the women’s 50-59 years division.

In 60-64 years division clashes, Sunil Babra and Soram J Singh registered 3-0 victories each in the men’s category. Suhasini Uday and Indhu Sharma also recorded 3-0 wins each in the women’s category.

Results: Men: 40-44 Yrs: 1. Indranil bt Nilesh Prabhu (3-1)(11-9,11-7,8-11,11-3), 2. SM Farooqui bt Ashish (3-0)(11-2,11-9,11-10); 45-49 Yrs: 1. Suhas Rane bt Hitesh (3-1)(11-10,8-11,11-5,11-9), 2. Nilesh Vaid bt Amit Modi (3-0)(11-9,11-8,11-9); 50-54 Yrs: 1. Santosh Jain bt DVSY Sharma (3-0)(11-10,11-10,11-6), 2. Pranav Joshipura bt Chabel Mleshto (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-10); 55-59 Yrs: 1. Madhukar Anil Kumar bt M Yusuf (3-1)(11-9,9-11,11-10,11-6), 2. Sandeep Shyam bt Ashok Kamble (3-1)(11-9,11-10,10-11,11-6); 50-59 Yrs: Women: 1. Shiva Priya bt Isa Sukanya (3-0) (11-8,11-6,11-10), 2. Shravani bt Ayshwarya (3-2) (11-10,11-6,10-11,8-11,11-10); 60-64 Yrs: 1. Sunil Babra bt Rajesh Mudam (3-0)(11-8,11-10,11-9), 2. Soram J Singh bt Yalla Satya Sekhar (3-0)(11-10,11-7,11-10), 3. Suresh bt Amit Ghosh (3-2)(11-10,11-7,10-11,8-11,11-9); 60-64 Yrs: Women: 1. Suhasini Uday bt Neeta J (3-0) (11-10,11-6,11-8), 2. Indhu Sharma bt Nisha Kapse (3-0) (11-10,11-4,11-7); 65-69 Yrs: 1. Botta Visveswarlu bt Harish Santilal (3-2)(11-9,11-9,10-11,7-11,11-10), 2. Chandra Shekar N bt Ravindra Narain (3-1)(11-10,11-10,10-11,11-9), 3. Pramod Soni bt Srishailam (3-0) (11-10,11-9,11-10), 4. Chandra Shekar N bt Jayant Kulkarni (3-0)(11-9,11-10,11-10); 70-74 Yrs: 1. Ulhas Janardhan Shirke bt Manjeeth Singh (3-0)(11-9,11-9,11-10), 2. Majeeth Singh bt Shekar Varadkar (3-2)(11-10,10-11,7-11,11-10,11-9), 3. G V Ranga Rao bt V M Agarwal (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-10), 4. Uday Shankar Rao bt Madhusudan Jani (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-10), 5. Pinakin Sampat bt Suren Danta (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-10); 75-79 Yrs: 1. D Devender Nath bt Mukund Dev (3-0)(11-9,11-10,11-9), 2. AR Warunkar bt Bernard Wasley (3-0)(11-10,11-10,11-9); 65-80 Yrs: 1. Mangala Sarat bt Jyoti Ashok (3-0)(11-10,11-6,11-10), 2. Rita Jain bt Gouri Devi (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-6), 3. Rajeswari M bt Deepa Jain (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-10); Men Doubles: 40-49 Yrs: 1. SM Farooqui/B Manohar bt Karamjeet/Sourabh (3-0) (11-10,11-6,11-9), 2. Karamjeet/Sourabh bt Ashish/Santosh Jain (3-2)(11-10,11-6,10-11,8-11,11-9), 3. SM Farooqui/B Manohar bt Ashish P/Santosh Jain (3-0) (11-10,11-7,11-8), 4. Indranil/Koushik bt Mahesh/Sandeep K (3-0) (11-10,11-6,11-9); 50-59 Yrs: 1. Vijay/Vanlal Chanchin bt Ashwin/Suresh (3-1) (11-10,6-11,11-4,11-9), 2. Ashok K /Atmaram bt Aswin S/Suresh K (3-1) (11-6,10-11,11-8,9-11,11-6), 3. Ashok K/Atmaram bt Vijay Vanlal Chanchin (3-1) (11-6,10-11,8-11,11-6,11-7); 60-69 Yrs: 1. Anil Rasam/Rajesh Mudam bt Ravindra M/VM Agarwal (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-10), 2. P G Kelkar/S Kundaje bt Jawahar Bandari/Vipin Pandit(3-0) (11-10,11-7,11-4), 3. Sunil Babras/Vinay bt Botta Vinay Chopra/Srisailam (3-0) (11-8,11-10,11-9), 4. Sunil Babras/Vinay bt P Mukund/Vedantham Arun (3-0) (11-9,11-8,11-10); Mixed doubles: 40-49 Yrs: 1. Indranil/Sheetal bt Surendra/Sushila Goutham (3-0)(11-4,11-6,11-5); 50-59 Yrs: 1. Balasahib Boje/Isa Sukanya bt Kishore Motwani /Sinitha (3-1)(11-10,11-6,10-11,11-8); 60-70 Yrs: 1. Ravi/Indhu Sharma bt Devendra Nath Maggo/Eira Pant (3-0) (11-3,11-5,11-4), 2. Uday Shankar/Nagaratna bt Anil Rasam/Nuthan (3-2)(7-11,11-10,3-11,11-7,11-5).