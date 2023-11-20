Monday, Nov 20, 2023
Home | News | Anil Sandeep Record Comfortable Wins At Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

Anil, Sandeep record comfortable wins at Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

Madhukar Anil Kumar and Sandeep Shyam recorded easy wins in the men’s 55-59 years category of the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 20 November 23
Anil, Sandeep record comfortable wins at Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

Hyderabad: Madhukar Anil Kumar and Sandeep Shyam recorded easy wins in the men’s 55-59 years category of the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship played at Firefox Sports and Resort at Moinabad on Monday.

Both Anil and Sandeep recorded 3-1 scoreline victories over M Yusuf and Ashok Kamble.

In the other clashes, Shiva Priya cruised past Sukanya 3-0 and Shravani edged past Ayshwarya 3-2 in the women’s 50-59 years division.

In 60-64 years division clashes, Sunil Babra and Soram J Singh registered 3-0 victories each in the men’s category. Suhasini Uday and Indhu Sharma also recorded 3-0 wins each in the women’s category.

Results: Men: 40-44 Yrs: 1. Indranil bt Nilesh Prabhu (3-1)(11-9,11-7,8-11,11-3), 2. SM Farooqui bt Ashish (3-0)(11-2,11-9,11-10); 45-49 Yrs: 1. Suhas Rane bt Hitesh (3-1)(11-10,8-11,11-5,11-9), 2. Nilesh Vaid bt Amit Modi (3-0)(11-9,11-8,11-9); 50-54 Yrs: 1. Santosh Jain bt DVSY Sharma (3-0)(11-10,11-10,11-6), 2. Pranav Joshipura bt Chabel Mleshto (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-10); 55-59 Yrs: 1. Madhukar Anil Kumar bt M Yusuf (3-1)(11-9,9-11,11-10,11-6), 2. Sandeep Shyam bt Ashok Kamble (3-1)(11-9,11-10,10-11,11-6); 50-59 Yrs: Women: 1. Shiva Priya bt Isa Sukanya (3-0) (11-8,11-6,11-10), 2. Shravani bt Ayshwarya (3-2) (11-10,11-6,10-11,8-11,11-10); 60-64 Yrs: 1. Sunil Babra bt Rajesh Mudam (3-0)(11-8,11-10,11-9), 2. Soram J Singh bt Yalla Satya Sekhar (3-0)(11-10,11-7,11-10), 3. Suresh bt Amit Ghosh (3-2)(11-10,11-7,10-11,8-11,11-9); 60-64 Yrs: Women: 1. Suhasini Uday bt Neeta J (3-0) (11-10,11-6,11-8), 2. Indhu Sharma bt Nisha Kapse (3-0) (11-10,11-4,11-7); 65-69 Yrs: 1. Botta Visveswarlu bt Harish Santilal (3-2)(11-9,11-9,10-11,7-11,11-10), 2. Chandra Shekar N bt Ravindra Narain (3-1)(11-10,11-10,10-11,11-9), 3. Pramod Soni bt Srishailam (3-0) (11-10,11-9,11-10), 4. Chandra Shekar N bt Jayant Kulkarni (3-0)(11-9,11-10,11-10); 70-74 Yrs: 1. Ulhas Janardhan Shirke bt Manjeeth Singh (3-0)(11-9,11-9,11-10), 2. Majeeth Singh bt Shekar Varadkar (3-2)(11-10,10-11,7-11,11-10,11-9), 3. G V Ranga Rao bt V M Agarwal (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-10), 4. Uday Shankar Rao bt Madhusudan Jani (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-10), 5. Pinakin Sampat bt Suren Danta (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-10); 75-79 Yrs: 1. D Devender Nath bt Mukund Dev (3-0)(11-9,11-10,11-9), 2. AR Warunkar bt Bernard Wasley (3-0)(11-10,11-10,11-9); 65-80 Yrs: 1. Mangala Sarat bt Jyoti Ashok (3-0)(11-10,11-6,11-10), 2. Rita Jain bt Gouri Devi (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-6), 3. Rajeswari M bt Deepa Jain (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-10); Men Doubles: 40-49 Yrs: 1. SM Farooqui/B Manohar bt Karamjeet/Sourabh (3-0) (11-10,11-6,11-9), 2. Karamjeet/Sourabh bt Ashish/Santosh Jain (3-2)(11-10,11-6,10-11,8-11,11-9), 3. SM Farooqui/B Manohar bt Ashish P/Santosh Jain (3-0) (11-10,11-7,11-8), 4. Indranil/Koushik bt Mahesh/Sandeep K (3-0) (11-10,11-6,11-9); 50-59 Yrs: 1. Vijay/Vanlal Chanchin bt Ashwin/Suresh (3-1) (11-10,6-11,11-4,11-9), 2. Ashok K /Atmaram bt Aswin S/Suresh K (3-1) (11-6,10-11,11-8,9-11,11-6), 3. Ashok K/Atmaram bt Vijay Vanlal Chanchin (3-1) (11-6,10-11,8-11,11-6,11-7); 60-69 Yrs: 1. Anil Rasam/Rajesh Mudam bt Ravindra M/VM Agarwal (3-0)(11-10,11-8,11-10), 2. P G Kelkar/S Kundaje bt Jawahar Bandari/Vipin Pandit(3-0) (11-10,11-7,11-4), 3. Sunil Babras/Vinay bt Botta Vinay Chopra/Srisailam (3-0) (11-8,11-10,11-9), 4. Sunil Babras/Vinay bt P Mukund/Vedantham Arun (3-0) (11-9,11-8,11-10); Mixed doubles: 40-49 Yrs: 1. Indranil/Sheetal bt Surendra/Sushila Goutham (3-0)(11-4,11-6,11-5); 50-59 Yrs: 1. Balasahib Boje/Isa Sukanya bt Kishore Motwani /Sinitha (3-1)(11-10,11-6,10-11,11-8); 60-70 Yrs: 1. Ravi/Indhu Sharma bt Devendra Nath Maggo/Eira Pant (3-0) (11-3,11-5,11-4), 2. Uday Shankar/Nagaratna bt Anil Rasam/Nuthan (3-2)(7-11,11-10,3-11,11-7,11-5).

  • Tags

Related News

Latest News