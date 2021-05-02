Animal Warriors fight to ‘Bring Back Sparrows’

In order to conserve these little birds, AWCS has installed over 1,640 nesting boxes in Hyderabad and surrounding areas in last three years

Sangareddy: With a slogan “Bring Back Sparrows”, the population of which is on decline, the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) has installed over 1,640 nesting boxes in Hyderabad and surrounding areas over a period of three years. In a community involved effort to conserve the Sparrows, the AWCS had launched distribution of the nesting boxes, which costs them about Rs 100 each, at free of cost, to citizens who were willing to be part of the effort.

The AWCS, an Ameenpur based organisation working for the conservation of wildlife and animals in Telangana and other parts of the nation, has decided to take up the conservation of House Sparrows in and around Hyderabad.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Pradeep Nair, founder of AWCS, said that the concrete structures in urban localities are not suitable for building nests which made them come up with the “Bring Back Sparrows” project.

After identifying that the House Sparrows were not finding enough nesting places, Pradeep Nair has said that they have installed these nesting boxes in residencies of some selected citizens in Ameenpur, Lingampally, Gachibowli, Alwal, Dilsukhnagar, Chikkadapally and other areas over a period of three years. Since sparrows would live close to human habitations, he said that they had installed the nesting boxes in houses of citizens who came forward voluntarily to be part of their bid to increase the Sparrow Population. He further added that the organisations such as Forest Academy Dulapally, Wipro Gachibowli and Shanti Sarovar Gachibowli voluntarily came forward to be part of their effort.

Saying that they had revisited the eighteen locations during the April month to examine whether the Sparrows are using the Nesting Boxes for their breeding, the AWCS founder said that they found that all the nesting boxes were used by sparrows for nesting. He has further said that the residents told them that the nests were used four to five times. Since the Sparrows had the best places for nesting, Nair has said that the population of the Sparrows has increased considerably in these areas now. As the Sparrows are nesting in the safest nest, Nair has said that the survival rate of the chicks is very high. Since we have designed these nests in such a way, he said no predator bird or snake can enter into these nests. Stating that they will regularly maintain the nests, Nair has said that they will clean the nesting boxes after every breeding, to avoid the overfill with the nesting material. Appealing the people to be part of their project “Bring Back Sparrows” by installing nesting boxes in their residences, Nair has urged people to make donations to buy the nesting boxes.

