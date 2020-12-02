Anjeze fancied for Bengaluru feature event

The feature event of the races to be held on Thursday

Bengaluru: The S Attaollahi-trained Anjeze should have it easy in the Ashoka Chakra Cup 1800 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Garamond 1, Code Of Honour 2, Acaster 3

2. Black Coffee 1, See My Heels 2, Twinkle Feet 3

3. Sporting Memories 1, Arlette 2, Handsome 3

4. Donna Bella 1, Asgardia 2, Songkran 3

5. Malwa 1, Rama Victor 2, Mangolian King 3

6. Anjeze 1, Cosmos 2, Well Connected 3

7. Thailand 1, Electra 2, Karadeniz 3

8. Sovereign Legend 1, Katana 2 Realia 3

Day’s Best: Thailand.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

