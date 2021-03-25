Ankita to lead Hyderabad Strikers’ challenge

At the auction conducted at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai Ankita garnered the highest prize among the women’s players, picked for Rs 4.10 lakhs.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: India’s top ranked women’s player, Ankita Raina, will lead the challenge of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, co-owned by Brij Gopal Bhutada and actress Rakul Preet Singh in the Tennis Premier League 3.0, which will be played in Mumbai later this year.

At the auction conducted at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai Ankita garnered the highest prize among the women’s players, picked for Rs 4.10 lakhs. Also finding a place in the team was Arjun Kadhe, who was bought for 2.60 lakhs and Vishnu Vardhan, who was bought for Rs 2.05 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakul Preet Singh said “Sports has always been an integral part of my life and i’m happy to see what Tennis Premier League is doing for tennis. Tennis deserves a push in our country as we have such talented players. Me and my team are all set for the championship this December.”

