Annu’s creation: The ultimate destination for every Indian girl looking for perfect bridal wear

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Every Indian girl deserves to look her best on her wedding day. Why not? It’s the day when she starts a new journey and it has to be started in extra style and swag.

Thanks to Annu’s Creation, a native designer brand many Indian brides have found a solution to unnecessary wasting of time during wedding shopping. Now you can focus on other wedding related things as well because Annu’s Creation is the ultimate destination for your bridal wear related needs. No need to hop around the market for weeks and scroll through the internet for months!

The designs of Annu’s Creation have always been special for the clients and the main reason is that it always tells the tale of beauty and grace. And the other one is that you’ll find almost everything that you are looking for and for those who believe in customised designs, the brand offers that as well.

Annu’s Creation was found in 2011 by Vadodara, Gujarat based Annu Patel when she was a student at INIFD. It was her vision to make a brand which offers exactly what an Indian bride looks for and she along with her team has been delivering it for more than a decade now.

This professionalism and understanding of the clients’ nerve is something which has helped the brand go from strength to strength. Annu’s Creation is a huge brand for a major section of the market be it households of Gujarat or big Indian celebs.

When it comes to big names, Annu’s Creation is a hot favourite of many. In fact, Malaika Arora rocked the stage of Lakme Fashion Week last year wearing an ethereal ensemble by Annu’s Creation. She looked dreamy in the red lehenga and turned many heads. Even Hina Khan and Mouni Roy have stunned their fans in the designs of Annu’s Creations.

But here’s an even better news and it is that Annu’s Creation is not limited to bridal wears but also extends its offerings to beautiful and trendy outfits for other special wedding functions like mehndi, sangeet and cocktails.

Annu’s Creation recently launched a new collection, Folktale. For this, the designer has taken inspiration from the craftsmanship of the folk tribes of Kutch. The collection combines modern techniques with folk heritage and creates bright and vibrant pieces perfect for the modern-day bride who wants to stay in touch with her roots.