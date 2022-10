Anoop, Sukhpal bowl Khalsa CC to victory at TCA Nizamabad T20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Anoop Singh and Sardar Sukhpal Singh scalped three wickets each as Khalsa Cricket Club defeated Jimmy XI by three wickets in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Saturday.

Khalsa CC’s Anoop Singh and Sardar Sukhpal restricted Jimmy XI to 123 in 17.2 overs. In reply, Dharmender Sharma scored 27 and Sardar Sukhpal Singh hit 22 to guide their side to home. For Jimmy XI Mohammed Hameed picked three wickets for 28.

In another match, team NCC defeated PCA CC by nine runs.

Brief Scores: TCA NCC 139/9 in 20 Overs (Mohammed Faiz 26, Taher Bin Jaffar 22; Atif Aslam 3/20) bt PCA CC 130/9 in 20 Overs (Atif Aslam 37, Syed Imad Ahmed 22); Jimmy XI 123 in 17.2 Overs (Anoop Singh 3/16, Sardar Sukhpal Singh 3/35) lost to Khalsa CC: 127/7 in 14.3 Overs (Dharmender Sharma 27, Sardar Sukhpal Singh 22; Mohammed Hameed 3/28).