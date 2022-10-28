Rayyan guides Mujahid Youth to victory at TCA Nizamabad T20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Rayyan Abdhulla scored an unbeaten 71 to guide his side Mujahid Youth CC to a six-wicket victory over Warrior XI CC

Hyderabad: Rayyan Abdhulla scored an unbeaten 71 to guide his side Mujahid Youth CC to a six-wicket victory over Warrior XI CC in the Telangana Cricket Association’s Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Friday.

Brief Scores: Rising Star CC 114 in 19.5 overs (Shaik Faizan 3/22) lost to Pasha XI CC: 115/8 in 18.3 overs (Deepak Kolte 37; Mohammad Irfan 3/13); Warrior XI CC 146/8 in 18 overs (Mohammed Shakir Ahmed 43) lost to Mujahid Youth CC 149/4 in 16.5 overs (Rayyan Abdulla 71 not out; Abdul Nadeem 3/24).

Also Read Makloor XI CC beat Bigala XI by 25-runs at TCA Nizamabad T20 League