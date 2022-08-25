Test your spice tolerance at this eatery in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Spice, one of the five basic tastes, holds a distinctive place in all desi households. Be it chilli chicken, Laal Maas, Chettinad chicken, or ‘kozhi curry’. we Indians love our spicy food. So much so that we order the special chicken biryani just to have our throat burning later.

Giving that love for spice a platform, Wisphot, an Indian street food chain is selling some of the spiciest wraps. Their chilli cheese chicken pocket wraps are touted to be Asia’s spiciest wraps with spices that are reportedly procured from Assam.

They have four branches at Yousufguda, KPHB, Punjagutta and Himayathnagar. The Yousufguda branch is open till 4 am making it a perfect place for a midnight snack. The average cost for two is anywhere from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Their Indian version of fries, lemon chilli Indian fries, and cheesy fries along with ‘naked whisphot’ are some of their best dishes. The desi wrap, OG wrap, and ‘nuclear bomb wrap’ are also among their other most-loved wraps. And they say their paneer wraps are served with 100 grams of paneer.

Coming to deserts, their signature cold cakes are unique brownies that are a must-try. Their boxes of brownies have been a huge hit with people even gifting their loved ones on special occasions.