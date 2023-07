Another Indo-Pak Love Story Crossed Borders | Anju Nasrullah Love Story | Facebook Love Story

Let us know more about a case much similar to Seema Haider.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Fri - 28 July 23

After the intriguing case of Seema Haider came to light, reports now suggest that an Indian woman has crossed over to Pakistan. Let us know more about a case much similar to Seema Haider.