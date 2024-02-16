| Another Setback For Kalki 2898 Ad As On Set Photos Leak Yet Again

The makers face another challenge in the form of yet another leak as few on-set images have emerged online and have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: Despite putting in efforts to maintain secrecy, the makers of the much-anticipated Kalki-2898 AD have not been able to curb the spread of leaks from sets of the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie.

Meanwhile, movie buffs and fans who are awaiting the official posters and the glimpses of the film express disappointment over the breach in privacy and ask the team to take measures to prevent further leaks.

Director of the film, Nag Ashwin has been tagged on X (formerly Twitter) by many, asking him to take steps to curb the menace.

The big-budget film, which is set to be released on May 9 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others while Santosh Narayan will be giving the music.