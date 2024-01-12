Kalki to be released on this date

Deepika Padukone takes the lead in this mythological sci-fi production, with notable contributions from Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, and others in key roles.
Hyderabad: Release date of the the highly-anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has been postponed.
It has now been confirmed that the movie will hit the big screens worldwide on May 9.
Deepika Padukone takes the lead in this mythological sci-fi production, with notable contributions from Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, and others in key roles.
Santhosh Narayanan spearheads the musical direction for this high-budget cinematic endeavor.
The story that ended 6000 years ago.
𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟗𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒.
