Anti-narcotic Drug Control Cell set up in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 07:32 PM

Khammam CP Sunil Dutt.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that special teams were being formed to root out the supply and use of drugs while the information network was being strengthened for the purpose.

The teams would continuously work on controlling the supply and consumption of narcotics in the district. The police department, which mainly focused on enforcement, de-addiction and prevention, has established an Anti-narcotic Drug Control Cell, the CP revealed.

Dutt said that the anti-drug control wing with a mobile phone number: 8712659123 set up. The public could provide information and complaints through the phone number and through WhatsApp. The details of the informants would be kept confidential.

Awareness programmes would be organised by anti-drug committees in educational institutions especially to prevent students from drug consumption. Apart from organising rallies and conferences in the villages to create awareness among the people about the evils of drugs, steps have also been taken to curb it with strict surveillance at the district borders, he noted.

Steps have been taken to identify those who were using cannabis and provide them with medical treatment. A plan was prepared and being implemented to strengthen checks to prevent the transportation of narcotics through road routes from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on the district borders, the CP added.