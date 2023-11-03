Anti-Telangana forces supporting Congress, BJP: Harish Rao

While YS Sharmila, whose father had opposed the formation of Telangana State, had extended support to Congress, Harish Rao has said that actor and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan had formed an alliance with BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Photo: X

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the forces which were against Telangana were supporting the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections. While YS Sharmila, whose father had opposed the formation of Telangana State, had extended support to Congress, Rao has said that actor and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan had formed an alliance with BJP.

Accusing the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of supporting the Congress and the BJP by staying from the elections, the Minister said Naidu maintained that he had chosen to stay away from elections to avoid the division of anti-incumbency vote. Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre of Sangareddy Constituency on Friday, he said that the betrayers of the Telangana were joining hands under the umbrella of Congress and BJP. Asking people to be wary of such forces, Rao cautioned that Telangana would be pushed into a crisis if they were not aware of such moves.

Talking about the Sangareddy election, the Minister said that Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy was always unreachable to people in the Constituency. Despite losing the election with a slender margin in 2018, Rao said that BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar was always available to people. When the entire nation was struggling during the Covid-19, he said that Jagga Reddy did not even visit his Constituency.

However, the Minister said Prabhakar extended all support and arranged Remdesivir injections, and ICU beds in hospitals to his constituency people. Assuring to give 10,000 house sites to the poor people in the constituency after coming into power, Rao has promised to take responsibility for the constituency if they vote for Prabhakar to power.

The crowd turned out to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s meeting was an indication that the Congress was going to lose the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Since all the surveys favour K Chandrashekhar Rao will become Chief Minister for a third consecutive time, Rao has said that the Constituency would progress if a ruling Party MLA won the election here.

The Minister has said that they have kept the election promise of setting medical college in Sangareddy as they had opened the college by investing Rs 570 crore. BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar, Errolla Srinivas, Mamilla Rajendar, Patnam Manikyam, MA Mukheem, Narahari Reddy, Buchi Reddy, and others were present.