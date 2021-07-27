Anupam Kher has some great book recommendations for fans

Actor Ananth Mahadevan’s ‘Once Upon A Primetime’ is another book for which Kher posted a video with his long-time friend and collaborator Ananth.

Everyone has either learnt a fresh skill in the lockdown or rediscovered their love for something that their otherwise busy schedules don’t allow them time for. It’s no different for Anupam Kher, who, until the lockdown, was dividing his time between India and the US, working in both countries with the same gusto and fervour.

After wrapping up his primetime television stint in ‘New Amsterdam’ as Dr. Vijay Kapoor earlier this year, the actor decided to take out some time to go back to his love for books. Over the last month, Kher has actively recommended to his fans on social media various titles which have resonated with him.

In a post, the veteran actor was seen hailing ‘Global Desi’ – Sundeep Bhutoria’s sharp take on travel, food, and social issues that lie in between. The popular culturist, known for his contribution towards folk artistes of India, writes about his travel memories taking readers on a journey of discovery and exploring Indian food in the cities he visited.

Actor Ananth Mahadevan’s ‘Once Upon A Primetime’ is another book for which Kher posted a video with his long-time friend and collaborator Ananth. The book beautifully captures the story of the rise and eventual qualitative demise of television, through his journey.

He also launched Anushka Dhar’s poignant book ‘Take Me Home’. Sixteen-year-old Dhar writes beautifully about NH44, the route taken by Pandit migrants who were compelled to leave the Valley. Dhar discusses her own roots, Kashmiri Pandit lineage, and explores the reasons that led to the mass exodus.

Kher also took to Twitter to write about long-time friend and colleague Neena Gupta’s memoir ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. He tweeted, “Thank you Neena for sending me a copy of your autobiography; looking forward to reading in detail about your fascinating and inspiring life. Jai Ho(sic).” As Gupta’s daughter Masaba recently said, her life and story remain largely a closed book and Kher was intrigued to find out the person behind the strong woman image of Gupta.

In his choice of book – some insightful, some heartfelt, some exploratory, Kher brings to his fan a different facet of himself.

