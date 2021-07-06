Anupama Parameswaran’s latest post will bring a smile on your face

The actor took to her Instagram handle recently to share a series of photos of her wearing her brother’s shirt as a crop top.

Celebrities are just like us and their social media posts prove it time and again. We all love to steal our siblings’ clothes and Anupama Parameswaran is no exception.

The actor took to her Instagram handle recently to share a series of photos of her wearing her brother’s shirt as a crop top. “Stealing brother’s shirt like a boss,” she captioned one pic. For another pic, the actor went with the caption “Kaala chasma vibes” as she is seen sporting sunglasses.

The ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’ actor flaunted her curls and her beautiful smile in the pics. Within hours of posting, fans of Anupama flooded her posts with heart emojis.

Earlier, the star had surprised everyone by sharing a photo of her painting. Fans were impressed with her painting skills! “Happiness,” she captioned the photo of her doing her favourite activity. “It’s really a great art mam (sic),” a fan commented. “Your drawings are so beautiful like you,” another fan wrote. “Multi-talented,” added a fan.

On the work front, the actor who recently clocked five years in the Telugu film industry, will be seen sharing screen with actor Nikhil Siddhartha in ‘18 Pages’.

