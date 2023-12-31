New Year special: ‘Tillu Square’ poster featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran out

Featuring the lead pair in a raunchy new avatar, the poster became an instant sensation on the internet.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations, the makers of the much-anticipated film ‘Tillu Square’ starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran released the latest poster from the film. Featuring the lead pair in a raunchy new avatar, the poster became an instant sensation on the internet.

“Happy New Year 2024,” is written on the poster that was shared by both Anupama and Siddhu on their Instagram profiles. “When looks can kill ! #tillusquare #tillusquareonfeb9th (sic),” Siddhu, who became a household name after his commercial blockbuster ‘DJ Tillu’, captioned his post.

The romantic crime comedy film directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, is set to hit the large screens on February 9, 2024. Ram Miriyala and Sricharan Pakala serve as the music directors, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and Naveen Nooli.