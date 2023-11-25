Second single promo from ‘Tillu Square’ is out

The first single, a lively track, and fun track video have already garnered a positive response from fans.
Hyderabad: In the sequel to the widely acclaimed “DJ Tillu,” titled ‘Tillu Square,’ Starboy Siddhu Jonnalagadda reprises his role as Tillu.
Directed by Mallik Ram, known for ‘Naruda Donaruda,’ the film stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, and presented by Srikara Studios.
The first single, an energetic track, released in July, received an overwhelming response from fans. And now, the filmmakers have unveiled the promo of the second single.
Shyam Kasarla penned the song’s lyrics, while Ram Miriyala handled both music composition and vocals.
The full song is scheduled to release on November 27 at 4:05 pm, with the movie set for release on February 9, 2024.
#Radhika.. Not just a name!! 😜
Groove to the most energetic beat of the Year – #RadhikaSongPromo Out Now🕺
🎹 & 🎤 @ram_miriyala
✍️ @LyricsShyam
Full song out on 27th Nov at 04:05pm 😎#TilliSquare #Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 @achurajamani… pic.twitter.com/6AknMZPh0N
— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) November 25, 2023