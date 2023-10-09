Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Kohli-Rahul’s knocks help India to win against Australia

| Anushka Sharma Is All Hearts As Kohli Rahuls Knocks Help India To Win Against Australia

Actor Anushka Sharma is indeed her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader

Published Date - 09:10 AM, Mon - 9 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma is indeed her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli’s biggest cheerleader.

On Sunday, Kohli and cricketer KL Rahul’s icey partnership helped India manage to secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai’s Chepauk stadium to kickstart their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a win.

Reacting to Virat and Rahul’s amazing partnership, Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a post on her stories which she captioned with a blue-heart emoticon.

Coming to the match, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for a duck, but opener David Warner (41 in 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 in 71 balls with five fours) helped the Aussies recover with their 69-run second-wicket partnership. Marnus Labuschagne (27) tried to take the Aussie innings forward with Smith, but following Smith’s dismissal, Australia faced a collapse.

The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia’s line-up of recognised batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (28) tried to help the Aussies play the full quota of 50 overs, but he failed.

In the chase of 200, India lost Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving India at 2/3. Then a 165-run stand between Virat (85 in 116 balls with six fours) and KL Rahul (97* in 115 balls with eight fours and two sixes) helped India secure a six-wicket win. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the best bowler for Australia.