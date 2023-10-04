| Virat Declines World Cup Ticket Requests From Friends Anushka Adds Dont Ask Me For Help

Virat declines World Cup ticket requests from friends, Anushka adds ‘don’t ask me for help’

Actress Anushka Sharma exchanged a fun banter with Indian cricketer and husband Virat Kohli, regarding the tickets of the tournament

By IANS Published Date - 12:15 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mumbai: Ahead of the cricket World Cup 2023, actress Anushka Sharma exchanged a fun banter with Indian cricketer and husband Virat Kohli, regarding the tickets of the tournament.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5. The tournament will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram stories, Virat shared a post, which read as: “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls.”

Anushka also took to Instagram stories and shared Virat’s post. The actress added to the message saying: “And let me just add … please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding.”

Earlier, Anushka, whose pregnancy rumours are swirling around, refused to pose for the photographers adding more fuel to the speculations around her pregnancy.

The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend. So far, the actress has not responded to the rumours and has maintained a silence.

Anushka, who started her Bollywood career with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, married Virat in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who is known as one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all times and is considered as one of the greatest bowlers (female) to ever play the sport. The film marks the return of Anushka to the screen after a hiatus of five years.