Anushree Reddy’s new Pret line is fun collection

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: The vibe is casual chic at fashion designer Anushree Reddy’s new Pret store on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills. Aptly named Ar at 12, the store is Anushree’s foray into resort wear for women and is a fabulous collection of flirtatious and fun silhouettes.

Her new store, done up in pink, is located in a refurbished bungalow and has a very calming vibe, thanks to the profusion of potted plants both indoors and outdoors. Anushree is known for her propensity for pastels, and a deep enduring love for pinks in her creations. But for her new Pret line, the business graduate-turned-fashion designer has taken a chance and introduced darker shades.

The new Pret or ready-to-wear collection — featuring kaftans, short tops, kaf-dresses, cape sets, draped cruise dresses — took six months to plan and conceptualise, says Anushree. “Bridal wear has always been my forte, but I wanted to do Pret as an extension of my brand, creations that are easier to wear. With so many occasions we attend, like a destination wedding, mehendi, or a night-out, we have that segment covered in this space,” explains Anushree, who has taken a complete detour from her past aesthetic.

Amongst the florals synonymous to her ensembles, one also sees prints of tropical elements like lemons, pomegranates, pressed leaves, garlic pods, zebra, snakes, bugs, sea creatures, sea shells, etc., in her Pret wear. The fabrics are pure crepe, organza, chiffon, khadi, and silks. Ladies who love their seven yards will fall in love with the pastel-hued saris with delicate moti work done by Anushree herself.

There are also chikankari kurta-palazzo sets in pastels thrown in for good measure. The colourway is all bright with oranges, yellows, light blues, dark blues, greens, whites and pink. The collection is inclusive of all shapes and sizes, and targets a demographic of women in their late twenties and onwards.

Coming from a background that wasn’t fashion, rather the cold, hard world of business, Anushree follows her instinct instead of blindly following trends. “I follow my gut. Since the garments we offer are on the higher end, that gives me the responsibility to make sure it’s not seasonal. I try to maintain a classic element so that one can wear my ensembles 10 years later and still look fashionable,” adds Anushree.

The fashion designer, who completed a decade in the fashion industry last year, has big plans for her eponymous brand. “I want to go international with my western wear, there is menswear being planned, a website coming up. I want to open at least 5-6 stores in different cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru,” she concludes.