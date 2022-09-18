‘Any kind of criticism is just jealousy..’: Ranbir on sexist reports around Alia’s pregnancy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Actors and soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the success of their film ‘Brahmastra Part One Shiva’. While the actress has been promoting and working simultaneously, in her state of pregnancy, a lot of sexist reports have surfaced online.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Ranbir has addressed these reports. He stated that any criticism around the actress is jealousy and stupidity. “I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is – I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously,” he said.

Alia has also worked through her pregnancy for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stones.

The ‘Shamshera‘ actor also stated that Alia is most probably one of the industry’s most important actors. He stated that he has never seen such strength in either men or women, and that it should be respected.

Earlier in the day, Alia shared a mushy snap with her husband on Instagram. In the monochromatic snap, Alia and Ranbir are seen having an intimate moment with each other with their eyes closed. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “home.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 earlier this year. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and Ranbir has Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.