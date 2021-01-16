AP: 3.83 lakh medical staff to be vaccinated in Phase-I

AP Medical and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said 332 vaccination centres were set up all over the state and each centre would have six medical personnel

Vijayawada: As many as 3.83 lakh medical personnel will be administered Covid vaccine in the first phase which begins in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Informing this to media persons here on Friday, AP Medical and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said 332 vaccination centres were set up all over the state and each centre would have six medical personnel. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the nation wide Covid vaccination programme at 10.30 a.m. through virtual mode, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would launch it at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada and all arrangements for the programme were completed, he revealed.

He said that about 2,000 personnel were being engaged in the programme which would witness administration of vaccine here to Central Government medical staff along with Mangalagiri AIMS personnel and Navy staff belonging to Visakhapatnam. Bhaskar said that already 4.77 lakh Covishield and 20,000 doses of vaccine had arrived in the state which was rolled out to various centres with police security.

