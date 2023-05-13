AP: APPSC Group 4 results released, check direct link

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:24 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

File Photo

Amaravati: The result of Andhra Pradesh Service Commission (APPSC) Group 4 is out on the official website, and it has been made available district-wise.

The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the APPSC Group 4 2023 result at https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(r0f0nxf5jdp2elt4n0i4c1z3))/Default.aspx

The APPSC Group 4 2023 exam was held on April 4, 2023. The exam was conducted for a total of 670 junior assistants cum computer assistants in the revenue department.

Approximately 2,11,341 applicants took the APPSC Group-4 examination across the state. Of them, 11,574 qualified for the main examination. Candidates who qualified the examination will be called for document verification, and the future process of appointments will be completed by district collectors.