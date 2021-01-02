AP: Ashok Gajapathi Raju sacked from temple boards

Ashok Gajapathi Raju was removed from his post not only from Sri Ramaswami Devasthanam, but also from the famous Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram town and Sri Mandeswaraswami temple in Mandapalli of East Godavari district

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has removed former Union Minister and Telugu Desam Party senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the trust boards of three major temples in the State in the wake of the Ramatheertham incident in Vizianagaram.

A GO was issued by the Revenue (Endowments-II) department here on Saturday which said that the incident of vandalising the idol of Lord Sri Rama of Sri Ramaswami Devasthanam in Ramatheertham of Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district was brought to the notice of the government which found that Raju, who was the chairman/founder family member of the Devasthanam had failed to discharge his legitimate duties and address the issues relating to the security aspects of the temple and also failed to take steps to prevent vandalisation of the idol.

Consequently, Ashok Gajapathi Raju was removed from his post not only from Sri Ramaswami Devasthanam, but also from the famous Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram town and Sri Mandeswaraswami temple in Mandapalli of East Godavari district, according to the GO.

