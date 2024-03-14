AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram

In accordance with the seat share agreement among TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena, the party is poised to contest in two Lok Sabha seats and 21 assembly seats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 03:44 PM

Hyderabad: Jana Sena president, Pawan Kalyan, has declared his candidacy from the Pithapuram constituency for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Kalyan contested from two constituencies, Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram, yet faced defeat in both segments.

